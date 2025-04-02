Barclays Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $185.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.70.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 54,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average is $193.23. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $157.67 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.