Benchmark Begins Coverage on Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS)

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Odysight.Ai Price Performance

ODYS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 12,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,061. Odysight.Ai has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Odysight.Ai alerts:

Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Odysight.Ai had a negative net margin of 207.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

About Odysight.Ai

Odysight.ai Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Odysight.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odysight.Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.