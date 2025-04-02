Best Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – April 2nd

Celsius, CSX, Diageo, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Raymond James are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities representing partial ownership in companies incorporated in Canada, often traded on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They offer investors exposure to the Canadian economy and its industries while being subject to local market conditions and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. 2,898,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,591. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. 3,492,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,331,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,689. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $148.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 722,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $89.26.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.94. 323,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

