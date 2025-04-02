Best Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 2nd

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Ford Motor are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders as cash dividends. They are popular among investors seeking a steady income stream as well as the potential for long-term growth through capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 288,420,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,541,890. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. 86,376,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,649,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 92,715,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,640,708. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

