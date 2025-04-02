Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 8% – Still a Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 638,621,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 732% from the average session volume of 76,714,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

