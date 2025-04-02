Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 8% – What’s Next?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 447,169,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 506% from the average session volume of 73,769,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
