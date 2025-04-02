Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biglari by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
BH traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.33. 341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.04. The company has a market cap of $483.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Biglari has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $271.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($36.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $91.12 million during the quarter.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
