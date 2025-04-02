BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BiomX Trading Up 27.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 1,413,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,169. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.27. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Get BiomX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BiomX from $2.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About BiomX

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.