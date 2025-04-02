Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Issues Earnings Results

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bioventix had a return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 59.51%.
Bioventix Stock Performance
BVXP stock opened at GBX 2,440 ($31.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £127.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix has a 1 year low of GBX 2,355 ($30.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,800 ($62.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,879.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,347.62.
About Bioventix
