BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.0 million-$115.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.0 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.9 %

BB stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.91.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $573,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,831.36. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.