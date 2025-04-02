Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,638 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,354,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $194.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

