Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

