Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 500,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.72. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.