Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

