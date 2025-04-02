Blair William & Co. IL Sells 488 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

