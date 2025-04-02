Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (18) (($0.23)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:BLU traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7 ($0.09). 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.53. Blue Star Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £356.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

