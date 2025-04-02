BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.67 and last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 4416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.
BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07.
About BOC Hong Kong
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.
