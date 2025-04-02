BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 328,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOKF opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOKF. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

