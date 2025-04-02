Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706,518 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $328,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 20.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Boot Barn by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.83. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

