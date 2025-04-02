Boston Family Office LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

