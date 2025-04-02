Boston Family Office LLC Has $505,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

