Boston Family Office LLC Sells 112 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.22 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.