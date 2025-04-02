Boston Family Office LLC Sells 699 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

