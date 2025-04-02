Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 115,033 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 2,379.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,033 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 381,028.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,840 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.90. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $51.81.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,200. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

