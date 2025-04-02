Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 587,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Company Profile



Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

