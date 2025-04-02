Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 849,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 126,996 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

