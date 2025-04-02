Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

