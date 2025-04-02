Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 180,565 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,565 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bunge Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

