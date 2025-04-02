Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 402 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Robert Half by 139.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 139,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

