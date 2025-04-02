BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 31,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,521,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

