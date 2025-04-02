BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTSGU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

BTSGU opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.8437 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

