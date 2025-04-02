Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 million, a P/E ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Broadway Financial worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.