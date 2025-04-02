Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 million, a P/E ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 0.73.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
