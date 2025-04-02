Brokers Set Expectations for Equillium FY2029 Earnings

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equillium in a report issued on Friday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 28th.

EQ stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.87. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,824,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Equillium accounts for about 5.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. owned about 5.15% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

