Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 384 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 468.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 79,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 105,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $4,565,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

