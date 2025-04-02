Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 265.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $198.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $178.84 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.85.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

