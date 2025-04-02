Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $128,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $914,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after acquiring an additional 381,594 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.3 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

