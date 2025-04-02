Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $69,000 Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $175.20 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $206.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

