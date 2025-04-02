Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $79,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 82.25%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZIM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

