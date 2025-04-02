Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New $80,000 Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996,595.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCT opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

