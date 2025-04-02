Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 6,084 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Haleon by 69.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 1.1 %

HLN stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.