C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 593,211 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $299,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

