CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Up 6.3% – Still a Buy?

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $395.07 and last traded at $393.30. Approximately 440,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 516,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,386,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $8,585,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

