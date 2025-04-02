Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

CHI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,141. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

