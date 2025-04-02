Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
CHI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,141. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
