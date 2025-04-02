Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CPZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $16.03.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
