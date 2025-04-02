CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 16.19%.

CaliberCos Stock Performance

Shares of CWD stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -1.02. CaliberCos has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

