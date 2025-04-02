California Public Employees Retirement System Has $57.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $57,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $217,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,985,000 after acquiring an additional 574,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after acquiring an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4,594.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 569,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 557,673 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

