California Public Employees Retirement System Has $61.85 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $61,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 118,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $513,856.18. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,518.16. This represents a 22.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.21 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.