California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,499 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $51,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,029,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,863 shares of company stock valued at $100,413,839. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.