Cannell & Spears LLC Has $441,000 Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

