Cannell & Spears LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its holdings in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.56. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,140. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amprius Technologies

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.